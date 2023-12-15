Vancouver Furnace Repairs: Four Burning Misconceptions

Burnaby, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2023 --As a team that offers furnace repair across Vancouver, the Nation Furnace Heating & Air Conditioning HVAC Ltd team released an article to help the public better understand the complexity of these heating systems. For more, go to https://nationheating.ca/busting-common-misconceptions-about-furnaces-insights-from-nation-furnace-heating-air-conditioning-hvac-ltd/



Furnaces are an integral part of many homes in Vancouver, providing warmth and comfort during the cold months. As part of their customer-focused service, Nation Furnace Heating & Air Conditioning HVAC Ltd wanted to debunk common misconceptions regarding furnace repairs and operations.



Misconception 1: Furnaces Only Heat the Air

While it's true that furnaces primarily heat air, they do more than that. Modern furnaces are designed to heat the entire home efficiently. They distribute warm air through a network of ducts, raising the temperature of rooms evenly. This includes heating the walls, floors, and furniture, which in turn radiate heat to create a comfortable living environment.



Misconception 2: Cranking Up the Thermostat Heats the House Faster

Furnaces operate at a set rate, regardless of how high the thermostat is set. Turning up the thermostat won't make the home heat any faster. It will only result in overheating, leading to potential energy waste and discomfort. Set the thermostat to a comfortable temperature and be patient as the furnace works efficiently to maintain it.



Misconception 3: Furnaces Only Need Maintenance When There's a Problem

Regular maintenance is essential for the optimal performance and longevity of a furnace. Waiting for a problem to occur before scheduling maintenance can result in more costly and inconvenient furnace repair. Professional inspections and tune-ups should be performed annually to catch potential issues early, ensure safety, and keep your furnace running efficiently.



Misconception 4: Closing Vents in Unused Rooms Saves Energy

Closing vents in unused rooms is a common misconception. In reality, it can disrupt the airflow balance of an HVAC system. Modern forced-air heating systems are designed to work with a specific volume of air, and closing vents can lead to pressure imbalances and reduced efficiency. Instead, maintain a consistent temperature throughout the home for optimal comfort and efficiency.



Misconception 5: Furnaces Are Dangerous and Produce Carbon Monoxide

Furnaces, when properly maintained and installed, are safe appliances. However, like any combustion-based system, they can produce carbon monoxide (CO) if there are issues such as a cracked heat exchanger or poor ventilation. Regular maintenance and installation by qualified professionals, like those at Nation Furnace Heating & Air Conditioning HVAC Ltd., significantly reduce the risk of CO leaks. Installing CO detectors in the home is also a crucial safety measure.



Misconception 6: Turning Off the Furnace When Away From Home Saves Energy

Turning off a furnace completely when away from can lead to greater energy consumption and discomfort upon return. It requires more energy to reheat the home from a cold state than to maintain a consistent, lower temperature while away. Instead, consider using a programmable thermostat to lower the temperature during an absence and raise it before returning.



Misconception 7: Furnaces Don't Need Replacement Until Breaking Down

Waiting for a furnace to break down before replacing it is not a cost-effective approach. Older furnaces tend to be less energy-efficient and can lead to higher utility bills. Additionally, they may become unreliable, leaving families in the cold during winter. Consider upgrading to a more energy-efficient furnace when your the unit reaches the end of its lifespan to save on energy costs and enjoy greater comfort.



