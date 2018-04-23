Vancouver Heat Pump Repair a Feature at Pro Ace Heating

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2018 --As a Vancouver-based heating and air-conditioning company, the technicians at Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd. advise that having a heat pump regularly serviced is a critical component when it comes to saving money and preventing headaches. Without proper installation and maintenance, heat pump compressors, reversing valves, and coils can become damaged, resulting in damage or unit failure.



Although it's not common knowledge, many heat pump manufacturers require the performance of annual maintenance to keep warranties valid. Natural Resources Canada also points out that annually servicing a heat pump will maximize the 15 to 20-year lifespan of this investment. In other words, regular heat pump service really pays off—and homeowners aren't left in the cold in the case of system failure.



The technicians at Pro Ace Heating and Air Conditioning use latest in cutting-edge tablet technology to provide accurate, in-depth service appointments. The work is always guaranteed, and they promise to match or beat pricing by any same-sized competitor.



Like any technology, heat pumps require regular care and servicing to maintain smooth, cost-effective operation. For quick, reliable, and affordable service, schedule an appointment with Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd.



