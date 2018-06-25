Vancouver Hotel Shares 5 Free Attractions for Guests

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2018 --There's no such thing as a free lunch. But staying at Vancouver's Victorian Hotel offers access to plenty of free attractions. The latest blog posted to the company website outlines a few staff favourites for around the city.



There are many awe-inspiring attractions all around Vancouver. While the sky's the limit if the wallet is full, there's also plenty to do if you're a frugal traveler. From tranquil parks to bustling open-air street festivals, there's a lot to do and see. So read on, and don't forget to reserve a room.



1) Gastown: If you're looking to stroll through the historic part of Vancouver, look no further. Gastown is Vancouver's oldest neighbourhood, filled with galleries, designer boutiques, and a wide variety of restaurants. If you're packing a lunch, there's no end of scenic urban settings to enjoy it in.



2) Stanley Park: This is Canada's largest park, and one could easily spend all day just hiking its trails or enjoying its gardens. But on top of that, it features a large part of the Seawall, beaches, a lake, and more. It also contains many paid attractions, including the Vancouver Aquarium, a pitch-and-putt course, and the Forest Train, which is sure to delight the young and young at heart. But it's just as easy to spend a relaxing day here without spending a dime. And don't forget about the free outdoor movies they offer in the summer!



3) The Great Outdoors Next Door: Hop across to North Vancouver and you have a number of free outdoorsy options available, such as the Lynn Valley Suspension Bridge and Canyon Park, or the famous Grouse Grind (aka Nature's Stairmaster) which will give you a real workout.



4) Street Festivals: Vancouver offers many free street festivals throughout the summer. Past events have included Make Music, the Burnaby Hats Off Day Street Party, and Italian Day on the Drive. Be sure to keep up to date as to what events will be happening when you come to visit!



5) Celebration of Light: If you're coming between July 28 and August 4th, you're in for a treat. The 28th Annual Celebration of Light will be taking place, and there are a number of places you can go to best watch the light show. Second Beach, English Bay, or even Vanier Park in Kitsilano all offer great vantage points.



This is just a short list of some of Vancouver's most popular free attractions, but there are many more. Ask the staff at the Victorian Hotel for their recommendations, because there are plenty of delightful destinations in tiny pockets all around the city. Learn more, please call 604-681-6369.



For more information, log on to http://www.victorianhotel.ca.



