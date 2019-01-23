Vancouver Hotel Shares Spectacular Eateries to Visit Downtown

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2019 --Eating is one of life's greatest pleasures. For lovers of food, the centrally located Victorian Hotel provides easy access to many of the restaurants distinguished by local gastronomes and food lovers in 2018. For more, go to: https://victorianhotel.ca/best-restaurants-of-2018-near-the-victorian-hotel-in-vancouver/



Exploring the local cuisine is undoubtedly one of the perks of visiting a new city. But with so many choices around downtown Vancouver, zeroing on the best can be a challenge, even with tools like Yelp and Foursquare. That's why the staff at the Victorian Hotel personally came up with recommendations for customers. These eateries offer a variety of cuisines, which serve up everything from hearty farm fare to dazzling Chinese-style fusion.



The recommended list of restaurants to check out around the Victorian Hotel includes Cinara, Royal Dinette, The Mackenzie Room, Bao Bei, and last but not least, Provence.



Each restaurant has a little write-up about what customers can expect. For example, "as a longstanding Yaletown treasure, Provence marries the flavours of Southern France with West Coast cuisine. Enjoy creative seafood-inspired menus that highlight fantastic food and wine pairings. As an added bonus, the restaurant favours sustainable dining practices and works with local growers who produce delicious, farm-fresh produce."



Whatever the culinary craving, guests staying at Vancouver's centrally-located Victorian Hotel have a smorgasbord of restaurants to choose from. And if there's a special event, the hotel staff are always available with advice and suggestions. To book a room or make an inquiry about the Victorian Hotel in Vancouver, call 1.877.681.6369.



