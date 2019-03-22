Vancouver Immigration Consultants Announce Pilot Residency Program for Caregivers

Richmond, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2019 --As an immigration consultant in Vancouver, the team at Racer Immigration believes it is important for families to stay together. For foreign Caregivers hoping to come to Canada, securing clearance for their families was a long and badly understood process. However, the Government of Canada has announced a limited-time pilot program that could open the pathway to family immigration to Canada. For more, go to: http://racerimmigration.com/preapproved-permanent-residency-for-caregivers-in-canada-%EF%BB%BF/



Previously, caregivers coming to Canada had to work for a period of time before they could even think about bringing their families over. This meant spouses and children were often separated for years, which placed considerable strain on families.



The new Caregiver Pilot Program, announced February 23rd, will allow overseas workers to bring family members with them to Canada with pre-approved Permanent Residency. Applications will be accepted between March 4, 2019, and June 4, 2019.



Eligibility for Permanent Residency will be determined before applicants arrive in Canada. They will be given a new, occupation-specific Work Permit that allows for changing employers without applying for a new Work Permit.



The pilot program will run for five years, and allow caregivers to bring their spouses, common-law partners, and dependent children. Spouses and partners will be issued Open Work Permits, allowing them to work for any Canadian employer. Children will be issued Study Permits, so they can register for school. Caregivers already living in Canada are also welcome to apply.



For those curious about Canada's new Caregiver pilot program, Racer Immigration's consultants in Vancouver are pleased to provide guidance and advice.



