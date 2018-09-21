Vancouver Immigration Consultants Highlight Opportunities in Newfoundland

Richmond, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2018 --It comes as no surprise that many prospective immigrants dream of settling in cities like Toronto or Vancouver. But as a group of Vancouver-based Canadian Immigration Consultants, the team at Racer Immigration also highlight opportunities available in other parts of Canada. For example, Newfoundland is currently offering opportunities for business immigration.



The province recently announced two new immigration categories for entrepreneurs:



Graduates of Memorial University and College of the North Atlantic with a Post-Graduation Work Permit can apply for the International Graduate Entrepreneur category.



The International Entrepreneur category, on the other hand, is aimed at foreign nationals who want to "create, join, or take over" a business in Newfoundland and Labrador. Those accepted through this category would receive a Temporary Work Permit to establish and operate their business.



Applicants to either category have to own and actively operate their business in the province for at least one year before they can apply for a provincial nomination for permanent residence.



To be eligible, a Graduate Entrepreneur will have to have completed at least a 2-year program and have a Canadian Language Benchmark of 7 in English or French, as well as one year's experience in managing and owning a business.



An International Entrepreneur, on the other hand, will need a CLB of 5, $600,000 in net business and personal assets, $200,000 ready to invest in a new or existing business, and at least two years' experience managing and owning a business (or more than five years' experience in a senior business management role).



