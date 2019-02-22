Vancouver Immigration Consultants Say Family Reunification Program Slated for Late January

Richmond, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2019 --As immigration consultants in Vancouver, the team at Racer Immigration understand that choosing to immigrate to another country can be hard, especially if family members are left behind. That's why Racer's consultants are pleased to announce that the Government of Canada will reopen the parents and grandparents sponsorship program in late January 2019. For more, go to: http://racerimmigration.com/blog/



The Parents and Grandparents Program (PGP), allows Canadian citizens and permanent residents to sponsor family members for Canadian permanent residence.



Up to 20,000 applications will be processed through the PGP in 2019. Invitations will be issued to the first 20,000 sponsors who submit an Interest to Sponsor form and meet the program's requirements. This first-come, first-served approach replaces the randomized lottery process that IRCC introduced last year, which many criticized as unfair to those who had been waiting for years to sponsor family members.



The decision to revert to a first-come, first-served approach was a result of "listening to stakeholders and clients," according to the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), and will hopefully streamline access to the program as well as improve client experience.



"Using this modified intake process will give the government more flexibility in the application process, ensuring that we receive as many applications as possible," the IRCC said.



