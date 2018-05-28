Vancouver Immigration Consultants Shares Details of the AIPP

Richmond, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/28/2018 --As a group of Canadian Immigration Consultants, the team at Racer Immigration know that the ITA (Invitation to Apply) isn't the end-all when it comes to immigration. There are places across Canada that want and need new people. The AIPP is a wonderful pilot program that aims to make Canada's Maritimes more attractive to new Canadians.



The Atlantic Immigration Pilot Program (AIPP) is a 3-year program aimed at bringing in as many as 7000 immigrants to Canada's Maritime Provinces (Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador).



The program offers a number of advantages over the ITA. For example, the required employment skill level is lower. In this case, job training or a high school education is sufficient. Work experience is not a requirement either, so long as applicants complete a 2-year school program at a publically funded institution in Atlantic Canada.



Language requirements are also lower compared to ITA requirements. Basic language requirements of CLB 4 in speaking, listening, reading, and writing are enough to meet application requirements.



Finally, AIPP aims to help newcomers with a unique plan designed to expedite adaptation to Canadian life. This includes referrals to community resources, help in locating housing and transportation, and assistance in enrolling for essential public services (health cards, SIN numbers, child tax benefits).



About Racer Immigration Consulting Inc.

As a full-service Canadian Immigration Firm, Racer Immigration offers consulting services to individuals who want to immigrate or bring family members to Canada. To learn more, contact Racer Immigration at 778-688-4848.



Racer Immigration Consulting Inc.

Michael Teng

778-688-4848

racerimmigration@gmail.com

Website: http://racerimmigration.com