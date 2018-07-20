Vancouver Immigration Consultants Warn Applicants Not to Sign Away Their Chances

Richmond, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2018 --When applying as a prospective immigrant to Canada, honesty is always the best policy. As a team of Canadian Immigration Consultants, it's incredibly important for applicants to be fully cognizant of what they're signing. Putting too much confidence in a firm or consultant can be a risky prospect when it comes to seeking citizenship. For more, go to: http://racerimmigration.com/vancouver-immigrations-advisors-warn-dont-sign-away-your-chance/



Racer Immigration has helped many people who have received bad advice in the past. One of the biggest red flags is immigration consultants who ask applicants to sign blank application forms. This is a clear warning sign of unprofessional behaviour at the very least. The Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA) requires an applicant to answer all questions truthfully—including the completion of the application forms and supporting documents.



If false or inaccurate information is provided, Immigration Canada won't care that it's not the applicant's fault. They will be found to have misrepresented themselves, and this could result in a 5-year ban from further applications.



As a legal process, an immigration application is ultimately the responsibility of the applicant. An immigration service provider can provide help and guidance, but then can never—and should never—speak on the behalf of an applicant.



To learn more about the information and processes involved when immigrating to Canada, call Racer Immigration at (778) 688-4848.



About Racer Immigration

Racer Immigration Vancouver is a full-service immigration and business consulting firm that assesses the best possible way for clients to immigrate to Canada. They can assist and represent people in the event of serious immigration problems or work with employers who need support in the processing of LMIA or searching for foreign skilled workers. To learn more about working with Racer Immigration, call (778) 688-4848 or visit racerimmigration.com.



Mike

Racer Immigration

(778) 688-4848

Company Website: racerimmigration.com.