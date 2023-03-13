Vancouver Immigration Lawyers: BC PNP Hits a Home Run with Healthcare Workers

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2023 --The Vancouver immigration lawyers at Sas and Ing discussed changes to



The BC Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) to attract healthcare professionals to Canada. For more, go to https://canadian-visa-lawyer.com/best-immigration-program-of-the-year-bc-pnp-hits-a-home-run-with-healthcare-workers/



The BC PNP has historically offered a pathway to attract healthcare professionals. Still, it was constrained because it only applied to physicians, nurses and allied health professionals with job offers from public health authorities like the Fraser Health Authority and Vancouver Coastal Health.



In reality, this "Health Professional" category (now aptly re-branded as the "Health Authority" category) excluded many essential workers in BC's healthcare economy, most notably those who work in the private sector, such as in senior long-term care and assisted living homes.



Recognizing that there is a crucial shortage of healthcare workers in BC who offer essential services to the province and its citizens, the BC PNP introduced sweeping changes to its system, including the following:



- The BC PNP expanded its Health Authority category by eliminating all occupation restrictions. People with a job offer in any occupation from a public health authority can apply to the BC PNP for a nomination for permanent residence.



- Healthcare assistants, including nurse aides and orderlies, previously classified as unskilled workers under Canada's National Occupational Classification (NOC) system, became eligible to apply for a BC provincial nomination.



Furthermore, as of November 16, 2022, healthcare assistants are now classified as skilled workers under the newly implemented NOC 2021 system and will have access to both the BC PNP skilled worker stream and Canada's federal immigration programs, namely the Canadian Experience Class and Federal Skilled Worker Class.



Finally, and most importantly, the BC PNP began to hold targeted draws for workers with job offers in a wide range of healthcare occupations. No longer prioritizing only physicians, nurses, and the nebulous category of "allied health professionals," the BC PNP now publishes a list of nearly 40 priority health occupations, including social workers and counselling therapists, leaving no doubt for the public as to who will qualify to receive targeted draws as healthcare workers.



By offering targeted draws, the BC PNP directly increased the number of healthcare workers who will qualify to immigrate to the province by lowering the overall points requirements needed to receive an invitation to apply. This places healthcare workers on an even stronger footing than other skilled workers who may have previously been more competitive due to differences in language proficiency, education level, or wages.



Ultimately, the BC PNP's decision to prioritize workers in health occupations, rather than prioritizing only workers with job offers from public health authorities, has significantly expanded the pool of potential permanent residency candidates who wish to settle in BC to include those working in the private sector.



Since March 10, 2022, the BC PNP has followed through on its plans to hold targeted draws regularly. Multiple targeted draws for healthcare workers are held every month, and invitations to apply are being issued to candidates with as low as 60 points. This represents a significant opportunity for healthcare workers to immigrate to BC, whether they are already here in Canada working under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program or open work permits and whether they are healthcare workers living abroad.



With the frenetic pace of immigration changes every year, it is easy to overlook or forget some of the positive immigration news stories that have made headlines. As a team of Vancouver immigration lawyers, it's been uncommon to see an immigration policy implemented as the BC PNP directive to prioritize healthcare workers.



There will be plenty of opportunities for prospective immigrants to BC to apply as healthcare workers in 2023. Now is the time for healthcare workers to assess eligibility for a BC provincial nomination under the BC PNP's expanded criteria.



To learn more about opportunities for immigrating to Canada through the BC PNP, contact the Vancouver immigration lawyers at Sas and Ing Immigration Law Centre. Call 1-604-689-5444 to get started.



About Sas and Ing Immigration Law Centre

Sas and Ing Immigration Law Centre has over 30 years of continued in-depth and comprehensive expertise in most aspects of Canadian Immigration practice. Sas and Ing have facilitated applications to Citizenship and Immigration Canada (CIC), Service Canada and Canada Border Services Agency. Catherine & Victor work closely with other lawyers specializing in Business, Employment, Tax, and Real Estate to provide comprehensive legal advice to companies and individuals as they navigate the regulatory requirements necessary for temporary or permanent establishment in Canada.



For additional information, please visit canadian-visa-lawyer.com or call (604) 689-5444



Sas and Ing Immigration Law Centre

Catherine Sas

(604) 689-5444

Company website: canadian-visa-lawyer.com