Vancouver Immigration Lawyers Discuss Key Changes to the BC Provincial Nominee Program

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2022 --The BC Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) has been highly successful for 21 years in operation. However, local and global events, such as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, have changed provincial mandates. On March 10, 2022, British Columbia's Ministry of Municipal Affairs announced a crucial need for more healthcare workers and early childhood educators (ECEs). The Vancouver Immigration lawyers at Sas & Ing discuss the changes in their latest blog. For more, go to https://canadian-visa-lawyer.com/key-changes-to-the-bc-pnp-improving-access-to-british-columbias-care-economy-and-boosting-economic-growth/



To stimulate British Columbia's care economy, changes to the BC PNP focus on prioritizing healthcare workers and ECEs for immigration to increase the number of workers to BC in these vital sectors.



As part of the changes, a new category of applicants has been introduced: the Health Authority Category. When introducing this new program, BC's Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors Services and Long Term Care, the Honourable Mable Elmore, made the following statement:



"We're taking action to better meet the growing needs of British Columbians. By improving access for these occupations, we're showing that we understand the need to bring in more qualified healthcare workers and streamline the process, which also means that our seniors will have access to more help as even more healthcare workers are able to be hired into our health system."



The rules of the new Health Authority Category broaden the scope of eligible healthcare workers to include any occupation that has an indeterminate, full-time job offer from a health authority. Qualified physicians, nurse practitioners and midwives not directly employed by a health authority may also be eligible under the new program. The previous system only allowed physicians, nurses, allied health professionals or midwives with job offers from a BC health authority to apply while the new system opens the doors to any relevant occupation with a job offer.



This new BC PNP category implements a targeted draw system for in-demand healthcare occupations that will be prioritized by offering a lower points threshold to obtain an invitation to apply (ITA). Furthermore, targeted draws will be occurring every week rather than bi-monthly.



Early Childhood Educators



Like health care, the rules of the BC PNP have been adjusted to address the dire need for early childhood educators—skilled professionals who care for children at the most important time of their lives. Points required for an ITA are lowered, with draws held every week to meet provincial requirements of almost 10,000 ECEs to join the profession over the next 10 years.



In addition to two new program categories, the BC PNP has been further amended to make it easier for applicants to qualify for nomination under the Skilled Worker Category. Before March 10, 2022, skilled workers required two years of directly related full-time experience to be eligible to apply as BC PNP skilled workers. This requirement has now been relaxed to allow for two years of full-time experience in any skilled occupation in Canada's NOC system, at skill levels 0, A, or B.



Overall, the amendments to the BC PNP are welcome news for immigrants and workers looking for a pathway to Canada. To learn more about obtaining a job offer and pursuing a provincial nomination for permanent residence in British Columbia, reach out to Sas & Ing as trusted Vancouver Immigration Lawyers.



