Vancouver Immigration Lawyers Discusses Two New Permanent Residency Pathways for Hong Kong Residents

Canada and Hong Kong share a long historic relationship and Canada has continuously shown a commitment to support the citizens of Hong Kong. In June 2020, China imposed controversial National Security Laws in Hong Kong which threaten the security, liberty, and privacy of Hong Kong nationals.



In a recent public policy announcement, the Honourable Marco E.L Mendicino, Minister of Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada ("IRCC") announced two new pathways for Hong Kong residents currently in Canada.



"With young Hong Kongers casting their eyes abroad, we want them to choose Canada. Our Hong Kong immigration pathway is a historic initiative, intended to attract talented applicants who will drive our economy forward. Skilled Hong Kongers will have a unique opportunity to both develop their careers and help accelerate our recovery. This landmark initiative will strengthen our economy and deepen the strong ties between Canada and the people of Hong Kong."



The policy will remain in effect until August 31, 2026. Hong Kong nationals who are currently in Canada with valid temporary resident status are encouraged to apply for permanent residence under one of the following two streams:



Stream A – International graduates in Canada who have completed an eligible program of study at a Designated Learning Institution ("DLI") within the last 3 years and have completed at least 50% of the program of study (in person or online) while in Canada; and



Stream B – Individuals who are in Canada and have at least 1 year of full-time work experience or the part-time equivalent within the last 3 years, and have completed an eligible post-secondary program within the last 5 years in or outside of Canada.



In either stream, both students and workers in Canada must obtain a Canadian Language Benchmark ("CLB") 5 or higher on all 4 language proficiencies, in either English or French.



In addition to the stream-specific requirements, to qualify under these new permanent residence pathways, applicants must also meet Canada's general admissibility requirements such as medical and criminality checks.



To be granted Canadian permanent residency through these new streams, applicants must be physically present in Canada at the time of the application and at the time they receive permanent residence. They must also demonstrate their intent to live in any Canadian province or territory other than Quebec.



This newly announced Canadian immigration program supports the citizens of Hong Kong through this difficult time, while at the same time meeting Canada's immigration objectives of attracting skilled immigrants. IRCC's message is clear: Canadian's want Hong Kongers to stay in Canada and allow them to develop their careers while accelerating Canada's economic recovery.



About Sas & Ing Immigration Law Centre

Sas & Ing Immigration Law Centre has over 30 years of continued in-depth and comprehensive expertise in most aspects of Canadian Immigration practice. Sas & Ing have facilitated applications to Citizenship and Immigration Canada (CIC), Service Canada and Canada Border Services Agency. Catherine & Victor work closely with other lawyers specializing in Business, Employment, Tax, and Real Estate to provide comprehensive legal advice to companies and individuals as they navigate the regulatory requirements necessary for temporary or permanent establishment in Canada.



