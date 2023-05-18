Vancouver Immigration Lawyers: Share Essential Tips for Success with Humanitarian and Compassionate Applications

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2023 --Sas and Ing, a leading Vancouver immigration law firm has recently published insights to help individuals navigate the complex process of submitting a successful Humanitarian and Compassionate (H&C) application. Drawing on their extensive experience, the team has identified vital tips that can significantly enhance the chances of a favorable outcome. For more, go to https://canadian-visa-lawyer.com/humanitarian-and-compassionate-applications-tips-for-success/



Under s.25(1) of the Immigration, Refugee and Protection Act ("IRPA"), H&C applications can be made from inside or outside Canada as an alternative to meeting the usual criteria for immigration. Individuals who are otherwise inadmissible to Canada may also be able to apply for special consideration based on H&C grounds.



The option of making an H&C application is available to individuals who can clearly demonstrate the need for an exemption from the requirements of IRPA and also provide compelling H&C factors for consideration. However, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada ("IRCC") sets out that applying for H&C consideration is not meant to be used as an alternative means of applying for Permanent Residence ("PR") in Canada. Instead it is an exceptional measure and that an applicant must provide sufficient evidence that this measure is warranted in the case circumstances.



Decisions on H&C applications are made on a case-by-case basis and officers have the discretion to consider a wide range of factors. To maximize the potential of a favourable outcome, it's essential to consider these key points:



1. Understand the H&C application criteria. Potential applicants must familiarize themselves with the specific criteria that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) considers when assessing H&C applications. These factors include establishment in Canada, the best interests of affected children, and the hardships that applicants would face if required to leave Canada.



2. Keep comprehensive documentation. It's essential to provide detailed documentation to support H&C applications. This includes evidence of community ties, employment history, financial stability, and other factors demonstrating the applicant's successful establishment in Canada.



3. Address the best interests of children. If the applicant has children, clearly outline how their parents' removal from Canada would impact the best interests of the child(ren). This involves providing evidence of the child's integration into Canadian society, such as school records, extracurricular activities, and letters of support from teachers or community members.



4. Explain the hardship of returning to the home country. Applicants must explain the potential difficulties they would face if required to return to their home country. This may include a lack of access to medical care, limited educational opportunities, or potential danger due to political instability or persecution.



5. Seek professional legal assistance. The Vancouver Immigration lawyers at Sas & Ing strongly encourages individuals considering an H&C application to consult with an experienced Canadian immigration lawyer. Their expertise can significantly improve the chances of success by identifying the most compelling arguments, ensuring proper documentation, and providing guidance throughout the application process.



