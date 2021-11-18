Vancouver Immigration Lawyers Warn Against Misrepresentation

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2021 --The Vancouver Immigration Lawyers at Sas & Ing work with clients who are interested in immigrating to Canada. As a complicated process, clients sometimes feel compelled to misrepresent themselves. Read on to learn why misrepresenting an application is never a good idea. For more, go to https://canadian-visa-lawyer.com/making-the-case-against-misrepresentation/.



There are various reasons people feel compelled to misrepresent their case—and these can be complicated. A small amount of misrepresent is because they want to take shortcuts and have no problem doing things like preparing fraudulent documents. On the other side, there are people who don't understand that they are misrepresenting. However, the vast majority fall somewhere in between and will misrepresent (or consider it) because they believe there is no other choice.



The first common reason is that people have previously committed an immigration infraction, or they have a criminal record and they are afraid of the consequences. These might include:



- a previous criminal record.

- periods of illegal work or study.

- Staying in Canada without status.



In such circumstances, an applicant may be tempted to withhold information. Ironically, not all immigration infractions are equally serious. Misrepresentation is the most serious offence. In fact, many immigration infractions and even criminal records can be overcome through different legal mechanisms, and this can sometimes occur simply by the passage of time.



The second most common reason people choose to misrepresent is they are told refusal rates are high for their country—and the best way to move forward is getting into the country to improve their chances of staying.



Scenarios may include:



- An applicant applies to visit a 'friend' and then later declares this friend is their partner or spouse



- An applicant applies to visit Canada and then soon after arriving they apply for a work permit, which raises doubts about their initial purpose of travel



- An applicant applies to work in one occupation (usually a low-skilled occupation because they believe it will be easier to be approved for a working visa) and later applies to work in another occupation, claiming work experience/credentials they did not previously disclose.



Each of these cases can be, and often is treated as a misrepresentation.



It never pays to be inconsistent in an immigration application. A person who says one thing but does another is not trustworthy in the eyes of an immigration official who can and often does refer back to previous applications to see what was declared regarding their intentions in Canada.



Furthermore, eligibility for a temporary visa or for permanent residency doesn't change for people inside or outside of Canada.



The truth is that there are plenty of reasons why people think they should misrepresent. In their minds, the benefits outweigh the risks. But once a misrepresentation occurs, it will last forever, often compounding problems and potentially jeopardizing an application.



Try to this it out—what is the issue. Can it be overcome any other way? Is there a different plan of action to achieving long-term immigration goals?



The Vancouver Immigration Lawyers at Sas & Ing are representatives who can help navigate questions and find sustainable, long-term, solutions. There are no shortcuts, but with the right guidance and a sound immigration strategy, it's possible to keep moving forward.



