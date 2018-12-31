Vancouver Injury Law Firm That Specializes in ICBC Claims - Car Accidents Extends Services Across Lower Mainland

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/31/2018 --As one of the few law firms to exclusively deal with injury claims caused as a result of a car accident, Simpson, Thomas & Associates can trace its history back to 1969 when founding partner Bernie Simpson began practising in this specialized niche. Today the firm has four office locations—Vancouver, Surrey / Delta, Burnaby, and Abbotsford, but they are now offering services to clients all across the lower mainland. For more, go to https://simpsonthomas.com/



Simpson, Thomas & Associates is one of Vancouver's longest running firms to focus on car accidents exclusively. By leveraging almost 50 years of experience, they've successfully settled close to 12,000 ICBC claims through negotiation, mediation, or trial.



Many of these settlements have resulted in multi-million dollar payouts as the cost of living with an injury can be staggering. Whether it's a lifetime of care or sustained loss of income or other opportunities, the legal team at Simpson, Thomas & Associates provide the resources, experience, and expertise to build a successful case while guiding clients through the legal process.



As compassionate advocates and fierce negotiators, the lawyers at Simpson, Thomas &



Associates charge no legal fees or disbursements unless a claim is successful. With a proven track record of helping victims of car accident, particularly those suffering from critical injuries such as brain trauma or spinal cord damage, Simpson, Thomas & Associates is now pleased to extend services to the following areas: Langley, Mission, Chilliwack, New Westminster, Maple Ridge, Port Moody, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Coquitlam, Richmond, and Squamish.



The legal team at Simpson Thomas & Associates also offer both home and hospital visits to those who are injured and unable to move. To set up a free consultation, visit https://simpsonthomas.com/contact/ or call (604) 689-8888.



