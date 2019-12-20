Vancouver Interior Designers Share Colour Trends for 2020

North Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2019 --"The 2020 colour trends for people who want to create work/life balance in their own homes," say the sisters behind m+ Architecture | Interior Design in Vancouver.



According to a recently published article in the North Shore News, as people transition into more frequently bringing work home or working from home, it's becoming more important to have a dedicated professional environment that encourages relaxation and productivity. And colour choice can go a long way towards creating the right ambiance.



Nadi Miri, who co-owns m+ Architecture | Interior Design with her sister Ellie, offers full architectural and design services from an office in North Vancouver. As a team, the sisters often look towards Vancouver's abundant natural surroundings for inspiration both in building architecture and design.



According to the sisters, the emerging colour palette of 2020 is especially appropriate to "creating a restorative balance and bringing nature inside."



"There are some deep, saturated colours such as haze navy and a new one called global-inspired green. They can be used as accents to make the space more vibrant and add a punch of colour," says Ellie.



Although these tones might seem overpowering, Nadi adds that's it's usually okay in the spaces they create—these tend to use lots of natural light, which naturally softens and diffuses colour.



For example, grey is a gorgeous colour to use in office workspaces, specifically graphite charcoal. "Grey is a very nice, standard colour that gives us the sense of being grounded," Ellie says. "It's an approachable and very comfortable colour. We can easily add to it any accent colour that we like to make the space come together."



For those ready to incorporate an office space into their home, Ellie and Nadi Miri offer a broad range of project experience. From the initial concept and design development through to construction site management and furnishing, these sisters create personalized spaces driven by character, environmental stewardship, and the subtleties of place.



About Architecture l Interior Design

m+ Architecture | Interior Design in Vancouver, based in Vancouver, British Columbia, provides personalized services in the design of custom single-family homes, townhouses, and commercial projects. Their intent is to create distinctive buildings with a unique character, driven by environmental stewardship and the subtleties of robust, yet beautiful architecture and design.



