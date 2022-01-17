Vancouver Investment Advisor Explains What to Do with a Large Inheritance

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/17/2022 --Managing a large inheritance might sound like a dream come true. Yet, the Vancouver Investment advisors at Venture First Advisory caution it can be tricky. Canadians are on the precipice of a massive intergenerational wealth transfer with baby boomers set to inherit around 750 billion by 2026. It can be daunting—but Venture First has recently released an article on managing inheritance productively and proactively. For more, go to https://www.venturefirstadvisory.com/blog/what-to-do-with-a-large-inheritance-in-vancouver-bc/



An inheritance can be life changing. However, it can also be confusing for those unaccustomed to asset management. Results can range from extreme parsimony to binge spending where wealth is rapidly depleted without considering taxes or other eventualities. Neither scenario is ideal.



As a steppingstone, the Vancouver Investment Advisors at Venture First have published a blog that can help guide Canadians who find themselves wondering how to manage an unexpected financial windfall.



Many of the points are practical and include advice like paying down debt and setting aside money for taxes—with small splurge spending as a release valve. However, the most important advice is investment.



Whether an inheritance is a multigenerational legacy or the result of one hardworking benefactor, it is a gift of opportunity and security. After taking the time to grieve and reflect, it is advisable to consult with a Vancouver investment advisor who can provide insight on achieving financial stability through Annuities and Guaranteed Investment Funds. With the right advice, it's possible to achieve security and maintain a long-term lifestyle with return rates that work for the investor.



