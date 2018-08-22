Vancouver Limo: August in the Lower Mainland Offers Specials for Locals and Tourists in Many Outdoor Activities

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2018 --Vancouver Limo Services is a licensed limousine service that offers transportation services in and around Vancouver and Richmond, West Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Surrey, Langley, White Rock, Abbotsford, Delta, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Port Moody, and Mission.



The month of August in the Lower Mainland offers locals and tourists many outdoor activities.



On Saturday the PNE will open for its annual summer fair and amusement rides. This event usually has many family related activities and there is a concert each evening.



The only downside to going to the PNE is that there is limited parking and what parking is available is expensive.



For lovers of the art and culture, there is Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival that will run till the end of September. The event takes place in an outdoor tent and it is a festival that should not be missed. Tickets can be purchased online and vary from $24-$60, depending on where you will be seating. In addition to the Shakespearean play, Bard on the Beach also offers many other events like the evening choir, opera performances as well as an exciting fireworks display at night.



For lovers of nature, there is the Chilliwack Sunflower festival in Fraser Valley. The festival will run until mid-September and the event features many varieties of sunflowers.



The cost of admission is based on your age. Online tickets are less expensive than buying the ticket at the gate. There are no other special events at the Sunflower festival expect for a Rotary train for the kids. However, there are ample shops in the vicinity that will be selling flowers for purchase.



On Friday, August 24 will be the Kwantlen Wild salmon feast. This community event takes place at Glen Valley Regional Park. Other activities that will take place besides the dinner will be raft trips, paddle trips, Bike rides, swimming and eco -ours. Reservation is highly recommended.



Since most of the lower mainland is beset with heavy traffic and limited parking, traveling by a limousine offers a more practical option.



For the past 2 decades, Royal Vancouver Limo has maintained an excellent reputation when it comes to providing luxury transportation to the public.



