Vancouver Limo: Father's Day Special

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2018 --Father's Day falls on Sunday, June 17, 2018, and many Canadians will be observing this social holiday. It is a day for families to show appreciation for father and father-like figures. Since Father's Day fall on Sunday, families will have the options of doing many things both at home and outdoors.



Vancouver is the perfect city to spend Father's day outside the home. All over the city, there will be brunch specials, but you will have to show up early if you want to avoid the crowds. Another great activity on father's day is spending time at the historic Stewart farm, which will have a display of model crafts, trains, and even train rides. Taste the freshly made coffee and lemonade on the farmhouse verandah.



Another special place for father's day is the BC hall sports of Fame which has on display famous photos of sporting personalities and teams of previous eras.



There is also the Lafarge lake Fishing derby in Coquitlam. This event is open to both amateurs and professional anglers. The lake will be fully stocked with rainbow trout. For Father's day, there will be no license required and is a great opportunity for fathers to teach their children about conservation and fishing.



Another event for father's day is the Vancouver theatre Sports Super Dad show. This great super Dad show will have ample comedy to make any father smile. For a ticket price of only $25, the father is entitled to a glass of house wine or beer on the Tap.



If the father likes wine, then why not go to the Father's Day wine and Swine event at township 7 winery. This event will feature some new wine release combined with bites of slow roasted meat.



Finally, check out the Car Free Day celebrations which will be held in many communities in Vancouver. This event will feature food, live music, vendors, family activities and a carnival atmosphere.



Vancouver Limo Rental is offering discounted luxury transportation to all the above venues. The company has many types of luxury limos which come with many amenities. For father's day, Vancouver limo is offering special discounted rates for the entire day.



About Vancouver Royal Limo

For the past 2 decades, Vancouver Royal Limo has maintained an excellent reputation when it comes to providing luxury transportation to the public. Vancouver Limo has a policy of matching all offers and is guaranteeing a safe and luxury ride to all its customer



Limo Vancouver is your best, most effective and affordable source of luxury transportation. Visit their website at http://www.royallimo.ca/.