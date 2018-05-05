Vancouver Limo Offers More Spring Services

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2018 --Royal Limo Vancouver Services is a licensed limousine service that offers transportation services in and around Vancouver and Richmond, West Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Surrey, Langley, White Rock, Abbotsford, Delta, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Port Moody, and Mission.



Vancouver RoyalLimos is pleased to announce additional services throughout spring to all locals and tourists. For outdoor enthusiasts, Vancouver has many activities both for adults and families.



The Vancouver International Children's Festival will be held from May 28-June 3 at Granville Island. This festival will feature spectacular performances from around the world including theater, music, acrobatics and a variety of art activities.



At the Vancouver Art gallery will be the 'A cultivating Journey; The Herman Levy Legacy which will feature a magnificent collection of art from the McMaster Museum of Art's Levy Collection and Bequest from Herman Herzog Levy.



For those who are culturally inspired, the Russian Songfest will be held at the Vancouver Opera House. The evening of May 2 will feature alumni of the Vancouver Opera Training Program performing a number of their most famous Russian songs.



From May 10-Jul 8, the Arts Club will present Mamma Mia at the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage. The story features a daughter's quest to find her biological father before her wedding.



On May 6, will be the BMO Vancouver Marathon which will feature thousands of runners from not only Canada but from abroad. Considered to be the world's most exotic marathon, the race takes runners past natural parks and adventure beaches, which Vancouver is most famous for.



Also playing at the Vancouver Art Gallery is Bomb Head which is a thematic exhibition organized by John O'Brien, which explores the emerging and impact of the nuclear age as represented by art.



Plus, every weekend in May there are Farmers Markets in Vancouver and all the suburbs which feature some of the freshest produce and local delicacies.



Vancouver RoyalLimo Service is offering competitive transportation rates for all travelers throughout spring. Vancouver Limo is a well-established limousine company that has been in the business for many years. Over the past decade, the company has expanded its transportation services not only in Vancouver but also as far as Whistler.



You may call Vancouver RoyalLimo Rental at 604-727-0950 to know more about the spring offers. The company is offering several types of package deals that cater to the individual traveler and families.



Vancouver RoyalLimo has always maintained an excellent reputation in the business of luxury travel and plans to continue the same trend for years to come.