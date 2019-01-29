Vancouver Limo Service Publishes List of Indoor and Outdoor Winter Activities in January

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2019 --January is the perfect time to enjoy Vancouver as there are many indoor and outdoor activities. A new post from Royal Limo, a Vancouver-based limousine service, highlights a fantastic list of January activities for tourists and locals to check out. For more, go to:https://www.royallimo.ca/blog-2/



January is the perfect time to enjoy Vancouver as there are many events for everyone. For those who like snow-related activities like cross country and downhill skiing, snowshoeing, snowboarding and tubing, some of the places where snow-related activities can be undertaken include Whistler, Mount Seymour, Cypress Mountain, and Grouse Mountain.



These resorts offer a variety of snow-related activities for the entire family. Equipment is available for rental and there are plenty of hotels and restaurants within the vicinity. A word of warning- these ski resorts are congested during the weekend and long weekends. For an optimal experience, try visiting on a weekday and remember to arrange a drop-off and pick-up service to avoid parking hassles.



For those who prefer more sedate activities that are closer to home, there are many nature trails in the Lower Mainland. Highly recommended are trails in Burnaby Deer Lake Park, the Lighthouse Park in West Vancouver, Stanley Park, Fort Langley's fort to fort trail and Lynn Canyon Park. These trails offer excellent scenery and do not require any fancy equipment except for a pair of hiking boots, and possibly an umbrella.



Those inclined to say indoors during the chilly months can explore dozens of affordable restaurants which offer special multi-course meals, during Dine Out Vancouver, which takes place from January 18th to Feb 3rd. Combine these with an outdoor stroll or movie for a fulsome family afternoon or romantic tête-à-tête.



Boat hobbyists may be interested in visiting the Vancouver International Boat show, which will start taking place at Granville Island Maritime Market and the BC Place stadium in Mid-January.



And for lovers of chocolate, from Jan 19th to Feb 14th, over 30 restaurants around Vancouver will be participating in the Hot Chocolate Festival and coming up with scintillating and creative interpretations of this classic favourite.



Of course, Vancouver remains a busy place. For anyone who wants to sidestep driving, not to mention expensive parking fees, the team at Royal Limo in Vancouver is ready to chauffeur family and friends to events and venues all around the city. With a price match policy and a secure family-friendly service, Royal Limo is a resource for anyone who wants to enjoy all Vancouver's wintery wonders—without getting behind the wheel.



To learn more or book limo service in Vancouver, visit https://www.royallimo.ca/



About Vancouver Royal Limo Services

Vancouver Royal Limo Services is a licensed limousine service that offers transportation services in and around Vancouver and Richmond, West Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Surrey, Langley, White Rock, Abbotsford, Delta, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Port Moody, and Mission.



For more information, call 604-727-0950 or visit the company website.



Royal Limo

604-727-0950

Company Website: http://www.royallimo.ca/