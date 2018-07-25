Vancouver Litigation Lawyers Discuss Cancelling a Certificate of Pending Litigation

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2018 --As a group of litigation lawyers in Vancouver, the team at Kushner Law typically advises that one of most useful tools litigants have to secure potential proceeds in a successful estate litigation lawsuit is the use of certificates of pending litigation. A Certificate of Pending Litigation ("CPL") is a charge on a property that works to secure a litigant's interest in a property. It stops an owner from either selling or refinancing the subject property. However, in some circumstances, property owners can bring in an application to have the charge removed. For more, go to: http://www.kushnerlaw.ca/cancelling-a-certificate-of-pending-litigation/



The preliminary test that the Courts use to determine whether a CPL should be removed was set out in the British Columbia Court of Appeal decision, Youyi Group Holdings (Canada) Ltd. v. Brentwood Lanes Canada Ltd., 2014 BCCA 388 (CanLII):



As a preliminary matter the applicant must show that it is experiencing or likely to experience "hardship and inconvenience" as a result of the registration of the CPL. It appears that the degree of hardship required is the subject of disagreement in the Supreme Court of British Columbia.



[28] While some judges have proceeded on the basis that the hardship need not be "significant" (see, e.g., Enigma Investments Corp. v. Henderson Land Holdings (Canada) Ltd. 2007 BCSC 1379 (CanLII), and 0966349 B.C. Ltd. v. Shell Canada Limited, Reasons dated February 28, 2014, New Westminster Docket S151234), others have required "severe suffering" (see, e.g., the lower court decision in Liquor Barn Income Fund v. Mather 2009 BCSC 1092 (CanLII), at para. 7.) The Shorter Oxford Dictionary (6th ed., 2007) defines "hardship" to mean "the quality of being hard to bear" or "severe suffering or privation"; "significant" to mean "important, notable; consequential"; and "insignificant" to mean "of no importance; trivial, trifling" or "meaningless". To the extent that these or other decisions of the trial court suggest that "hardship" in s. 256(1) may be met by proof of hardship that is "insignificant" or "not significant", I would disagree. I doubt that the Legislature intended the threshold under s.256 to be surmounted by proof of hardship that is only "trifling". On the other hand, I agree that a court should not be "exacting" in its analysis of hardship and inconvenience.



