Vancouver Litigation, Will and Estates Lawyers Share FAQ Page

What does a litigation lawyer do? In many instances, people may live their whole lives without ever learning the answer. But when legal action is initiated—either by an individual or against them, the services of such a lawyer becomes indispensable. To help Vancouverites and British Columbians understand the role a litigation lawyer plays, the team at Kushner Law Group have dedicated a page on their website to Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs).



The FAQ page featured the Kushner Law Group site delves into the role of litigation lawyers in Vancouver. The page briefly outlines 5 questions people often ask of lawyers including:



- Why should I hire a lawyer to represent me in a litigation matter?

- When is the best time to contact a lawyer after a car accident or injury?

- Will my case settle before trial?

- What is Mediation?

- Does the Kushner Law Group take cases on a contingency fee?



Each question is answered in a brief and succinct manner. For example, for those wondering about the benefits of hiring a litigation lawyer, the page explains:



"Lawyers can help you navigate the intricacies of the court process. All of the different levels of court in British Columbia have different rules and regulations. Court rules typically set out mandatory deadlines for the filing and production of documents and other very important materials. If you miss a deadline, you may miss the opportunity to present a critical part of your case. Lawyers can also help you present your case in the most compelling way, by weeding through all of the facts and ensuring that the Judge's attention is focused on the most material details."



The Vancouver Litigation, Will and Estates Lawyers at Kushner Group understand that the law isn't easy for everyone to understand, and becoming embroiled in legal action can be stressful. Working with experienced lawyers can help settle matters in a timely, efficient way—and in many cases out of court as well.



Anyone involved in legal action is strongly advised to consult with an experienced lawyer. To learn more about hiring a litigation lawyer in Vancouver, please schedule a consultation with a team member of the Kushner Group. Services are available in Spanish and English.



