Vancouver Medical and Dental Chart Scanning Services: Just in Time

Burnaby, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2022 --It's no secret that Micro Com Systems delivers medical and dental scanning services, efficiently and with tremendous quality. As scanning specialists, the team at Micro Com digitizes over a million pages every month, but they also create specialized solutions for businesses aiming to streamline paperwork and operations in 2022.



Not every client needs a million pages digitized all at once. Consider how a dental or medical office works. Some patients come in fairly frequently while others are more intermittent. Some may not show up for an appointment/examination for years a stretch. Instead of scanning all of a clinic's paper charts in one go, consider Micro Com's just-in-time approach where only the patient charts needed for the next day's patient visits are scanned, quality controlled and electronically transferred to the client's EMR or Dental Practice Solution.



Over time, the whole client roster will be digitized with minimal disruption and effort. This is just one more way Micro Com works with clients to deliver fast and flexible solutions perfectly suited to any business requirements.



For Vancouver scanning services that are fast, fastidious, and highly affordable, Micro Com is a team of proven professionals that have been assisting Vancouver businesses with their documents and paper records since 1975.



Reach out to Micro Com for a free sample using your office documents.



