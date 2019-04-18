Vancouver Medical Spa Now Offers Facial Peels for Optimal Skin Beauty and Health

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2019 --Ready for smoother, more radiant skin? Dr. Roz Kamani now offers chemical peels at her Vancouver medical spa in Kitsilano. For those of you new to the beauty biz, facial peels are a form of chemical exfoliation that reaches deep into the skin to dissolve the dead cells and other debris. As a less abrasive, deeper type of exfoliation, chemical peels may be used to correct issues such as uneven tone, fine lines and wrinkles, dark spots and even acne. To learn more, please visit: http://rozkamani.com/services-treatments/skin-health/professional-skin-treatments/



The active ingredients in chemical peels, used alone or in some combination, typically include Glycolic Acid (AHA), Salicylic Acid (BHA), Lactic Acid, Resorcinol, or TCA (Trichloracetic Acid). There are moderate to strong peels, which may be recommended depending on the desired results.



A mild peel may be used to refresh the skin for added radiance, while stronger peels may be used to improve age spots, fine lines and wrinkles, freckles and moderate skin discoloration.



Benefits of a Chemical Peel



Better, More Even Skin Tone

Unlike scrubbing particles, which sit on the surface, chemical peels sink into the skin, allowing active ingredients to effectively break up cell bonds and dissolve away old skin and debris. The result is a fresher, more glowy complexion.



Minimizes Fine Lines

One of the lesser known benefits of chemical peels is that while they're sloughing away dead skin cells, ingredients like AHAs can kickstart collagen and elastin production. This leads to a plumping, firming effect, which can minimize the appearance of fine lines.



Refines Pores

While pores are necessary to the healthy function of our skin, seeing them isn't. Pores often appear engorged due to the dead skin and excess sebum that stick together and congest the skin. With regular use, chemical peels break down these bonds and clean out the gunk clogging and engorging the pores. With regular use, the clean pores will shrink and refine themselves over time, resulting in an even, toned complexion.



Having a chemical peel at a medical spa is a safe and effective way to clean and refresh skin. It's particularly beneficial to oily and problem skin as peels can help to fight and prevent breakouts without the use of harsh irritants. One word of caution is that the skin will be more sensitive after even a gentle peel, so make sure to follow up with a good broad-spectrum sunscreen and wear protective clothing.



About Dr. Roz Kamani

Dr. Roz Kamani has been a respected expert in Medical Aesthetics for over thirteen years. Her Kitsilano-based skin care clinic offers many sought-after treatments and procedures, such as Botox to treat facial and neck wrinkles, injectable dermal fillers for facial contouring, as well as volume enhancement and non-surgical facelifts. Dr. Kamani is recognized as one of Vancouver's premier Botox specialists and has advanced training in Medical Aesthetics. She is dedicated to revealing, protecting, and enhancing her patients' full health and beauty potential.



Dr. Roz Kamani

