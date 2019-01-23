Vancouver Medical Spa Shares Insight on Dermal Fillers

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2019 --Dermal fillers are an Instagrammers' best friend. As an aesthetic procedure that delivers full cheeks, plump lips, and smooth skin, it's a bit like a facelift in a syringe. In fact, many people today use a combination of Botox® and dermal fillers for natural-looking facial rejuvenation that's surgery-free. For more, go to: http://rozkamani.com/services-treatments/aesthetics/dermal-fillers/



For anyone curious about dermal fillers, these crystal-clear cosmetic injectables are made from hyaluronic acid, a substance naturally produced by the skin to maintain moisture levels. Thanks to an ability to store almost 1000 times its own weight in water, it provides the skin with a plump, hydrated look that cannot be achieved even with the very best creams and serums.



As men and women age, the body's production of Hyaluronic Acid diminishes. As a result, the skin dries out and fine lines can appear, especially around the mouth and eyes. Dermal fillers temporarily restore this essential substance for a more naturally youthful appearance.



As a cosmetic doctor in Vancouver, Dr. Kamani uses high-quality dermal fillers like JUVÉDERM and Restalyne for results that can last up to 24 months.



The traditional approach used to be to use fillers to literally "fill-in" wrinkles and creases. Today, the objectives have changed dramatically. Skilled doctors, noting the goals, physiology, and ageing trends of their clients, map out the face and administer microdoses of these fillers to strategic areas, such as the apples of the cheeks. The goal is to stretch the canvas of the skin, while restoring the natural, youthful shape of the face.



Today, the results of using dermal fillers are much better, because the objective is not simply to fill wrinkles. When administered correctly, fillers allow an individual to look more youthful, refresh and relaxed. It's you, being your best version.



