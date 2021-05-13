Vancouver Microfilm and Microfiche Scanning Company Releases New Video Explaining Services

Burnaby, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/13/2021 --Social media has made video marketing a popular pastime, and Micro Com Systems has jumped on the bandwagon. To succinctly explain their microfiche and microfilm scanning services in Vancouver, Micro Com Systems has released a 2.5-minute video. For more information, go to https://youtu.be/g8iUwk5d4A0



Many clients wanted to have legacy records digitized and included with current records. Records on microfilm and microfiche can contain historical data of tremendous value, but converting data takes specialized equipment and experienced operators. To share their capacity of digitizing microfilm and microfiche archives, Micro Com Systems has invested in a new video.



The video begins with an overview of Micro Com's history and expertise before getting into the nitty-gritty of digitizing microfilm and microfiche. For example, the team at Micro Com can digitize 16 mm fiche, 35 mm fiche, combo fiche, or com fiche.



All microfilm is scanned to provide high-quality digital images. The video touches on capture, quality control, indexing and output—while being processed to meet the client's exact requirements.



Modern microform scanners produce high-resolution images that are significantly more legible than what was available from traditional reader/printers. To learn more about microfilm or microfiche scanning in Vancouver, contact Micro Com Systems at 1.604.872.6771.



About Micro Com Systems

Since 1975, Micro Com Systems has been providing local businesses with Document Management Solutions. Their list of products and services include: Document Imaging & Management, Archival & Book Scanning, Medical Imaging, OCR, Large Format Scanning, Microfilm Scanning, Aperture Card Scanning, Enterprise Report Management (ERM), High Speed Printing, Capture Software, and Capture Equipment.



For more information, please visit https://www.microcomsys.com/ or call (604) 872-6771.



Micro Com Systems

Craig Hollingum

(604) 872-6771

Company website: https://www.microcomsys.com/