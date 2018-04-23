Vancouver Movers Discuss the Art of Managing International Moves

North Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2018 --As seasoned movers, the team at Ferguson Moving & Storage understand that moving house is always stressful. But when it involves relocating to another country, it's a whole other ball game. However, as a moving team accustomed to international relocations, Ferguson can help work with international customs officers and authorities to ensure moves are stress-free.



As international movers, the team at Ferguson Moving & Storage can assist in moving to many different countries, including Belgium, France, Germany, Holland, Hong Kong, Ireland, Norway, Singapore, Sweden, and the UK.



Ferguson Moving & Storage offers competitive moving rates for overseas group shipments. These comprehensive moving services mean that personal effects can be located from anywhere in the GVRD to almost any location worldwide.



The experienced administrative team will work to ensure that all paperwork required for the move is filed promptly and correctly. If the paperwork is not done right, customs officers have the power to reverse shipments and have them returned to their country of origin. It's a worst-case scenario that can result in big delays, expenses, and headaches.



As an international relocation service provider in Vancouver, Ferguson Moving & Storage will ensure all goods are professionally packed and wrapped. With professional service and considerable acumen in conducting overseas moves, you can trust them to handle all your concerns and looks after the small, but significant details.



