Vancouver Movers Offer a-Z Services to Expedite Local Moves

North Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2018 --As one of Vancouver's oldest moving companies, the team at Ferguson Moving & Storage understand that moving is never easy. However, this team of relocation specialists promises to expedite the process with an A-Z service that's offered for a fixed cost. For more, go to: https://www.fergusonmoving.com/local-moves/



It's no secret that even the process of collecting moving quotes can be a chore. Every company seems to work a bit differently, and add-ons can inflate a seemingly reasonable quote to something beyond your budget. That's why Ferguson's pricing for local moves is based on the distance from the point of origin to the destination, and the weight of the items being moved. You get an upfront quote based on your needs—with no surprise costs.



Moving locally with Ferguson means:



- A professional moving crew arrives on time for pickup and delivery

- All furniture and belongings get wrapped and boxed by hand, then unpacked at their destination

- Crews use detailed inventory tagging systems to pack, load, and put everything in its rightful place

- Ferguson rolls out clean carpet when they arrive to protect your floors during the move

- No cash on hand is required upon arrival at your destination

- All belongings are safely transported in Ferguson's air ride suspension-equipped semitrailers



For those on a tight schedule, Ferguson's signature packing and unpacking services are available on both ends of the move. Explore the packing services page to discover everything these experienced movers can take off of your plate.



To learn more about how the team at Ferguson Moving & Storage can help busy people expedite local moves, visit https://www.fergusonmoving.com or call at 604-922-2212.



About Ferguson Moving & Storage

Established in 1916, Ferguson Moving & Storage is one of the oldest and most reputable companies in Canada. Since its inception, the company has provided clients with the best in business moving and storage services. With no hidden charges and all-inclusive quotes, Ferguson Moving & Storage takes special pride in the integrity of their business. For additional information regarding the types of services offered, call at 604-922-2212.



Ferguson Moving and Storage

Lorne MacInnes

Phone: 604-922-2212

Company Website: https://www.fergusonmoving.com