Vancouver Movers Offer Heated Container Storage

North Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2019 --Conducting a move can be exhausting. There are so many details, and as expert Vancouver movers, the team at Ferguson Moving & Storage understand that logistic details can sometimes slip between the cracks. That's why they offer safe, heated storage for families who may need temporary storage for their furniture and other possessions. For more, go to: https://www.fergusonmoving.com/storage-vancouver/



Even local moves aren't always a simple process of shifting possessions from one house to the next. Sometimes the possession date of an old home precedes a moving date. Families may be awaiting renovation, or maybe there's a transportation hold-up. Whatever the reason, Ferguson offers a climate controlled warehouse with heated container storage.



All Ferguson customers with storage bookings have the choice of packing and unpacking services at both ends of the journey, in addition to free blanket wrapping for all furniture.



Possessions in transit will be stored in a secure, clean, and climate-controlled environment. All items are tracked with a special inventory tagging system to pack, categorize and load. Big or small, items are stored together in one place—that way, possessions stay together and stay secure until they reach their final destination.



For long-term storage prior to moving, belongings remain available to homeowners who may be going through a tricky interim period. That means if a homeowner suddenly realizes they need an important item, they can call the team at Ferguson Moving & Storage and schedule a time to pull it out. That means no more navigating mazes and dingy hallways at storage facilities. After all, people should have access to their own stuff!



To learn more about how the Vancouver movers at Ferguson can help make moving faster and smarter, call (604) 922-2212 to speak with a moving manager today. Besides putting together a customized quote, they can discuss your individual needs and scheduling.



About Ferguson Moving & Storage

Established in 1916, Ferguson Moving & Storage is one of the oldest and most reputable moving companies in Canada. Since its inception, the company has provided clients with the best in business moving and storage services. With no hidden charges and all-inclusive quotes, Ferguson Moving & Storage takes special pride in the integrity of their business. For additional information regarding the types of services offered, please visit https://www.fergusonmoving.com/ or call at 604-922-2212.



