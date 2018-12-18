Vancouver Movers Offer Packing and Unpacking Services

North Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2018 --The team members at Ferguson Moving & Storage are much more than Vancouver movers. As one of the longest-running local moving companies, they provide busy homeowners with A-Z moving solutions, which now include complete packing and unpacking services. For more, go to: https://www.fergusonmoving.com/packing-services/



Clients interested in Ferguson's packing and unpacking services can request to learn more during a complimentary consultation with one of our move managers.



Allowing a moving company to handle packing and unpacking simplifies the moving process. Homeowners can be sure that breakable or fragile items are packed correctly for transport. No one wants a box of broken dishes to arrive—or a cracked TV.



Packing services with Ferguson Moving & Storage include:



- complimentary furniture wrapping in blanket and plastic



- moving boxes packed, sealed, and labeled by hand



- crate packing fragile materials like marble, glass, and ceramic



- heated container storage in the climate-controlled Ferguson Moving and Storage warehouse



Unpacking services include:



- complimentary furniture unwrapping and placing

- moving box unpacking to client's specifications

- moving material collection and removal (e.g., boxes, pads, wrapping, etc.)

- full container storage unit unpacking and installation



During the free in-home moving consultation, a Ferguson rep will provide a walkthrough of the time leading up to the move—as well as all the information required. This is also a great time to flag any items that will require special care—such as appliances that need to be unhooked or family heirlooms that require extra packing and attention.



Homeowners may opt to pack certain items themselves. Refer to Ferguson's moving tips for best practices around delicate, expensive, or heirloom items.



Ferguson Moving & Storage uses an innovative inventory tagging system to track and organize boxes and furniture to ensure accuracy. Additionally, heated container storage at Ferguson's climate-controlled warehouse provides safe and secure storage for belongings if there's a lag between closing and moving.



With smart, safe moving techniques, Ferguson Moving & Storage aims to elevate the moving experience. Call (604) 922-2212 to speak with a moving manager today. Besides putting together a customized quote, they'll put together a plan based on individual needs and scheduling.



