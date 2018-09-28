Vancouver Movers Offer Tips on Moving with Kids

North Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2018 --The Vancouver movers at Ferguson Moving & Storage know that moving is never a task for the faint of heart. But throw in a couple of children and it's a whole different ball game. That's why their company website has a blog outlining techniques for keeping children calm when moving.



Most children have a favourite item—it could be a stuffy, a figurine, or even a blanket. In some cases, it can be hard to separate them from this item, even for a brief cleaning. Imagine the disaster if such a precious item was taken from them and then lost on moving day!



Of course, for many people, moving day is an opportunity to purge. So, how do parents safely, carefully, and with caution move their child's toys and playrooms? As professional Vancouver movers, some of who are parents, this is what has to happen:



If the child is old enough, invite them to take part. Ask them what items they don't want anymore. It might seem naïve, but helping kids understand that they might be too old for some toys—or that there are other children who need them, can be surprisingly effective. Some kids may even help you pack!



The first step is to gather all the toys, probably strewn around the home, into one place. Then create three piles—one to keep, one to donate, and one to toss (if the toys are truly garbage).



Odds are there are going to be a lot of broken and mysterious pieces that look like they belong to other toys—ask what they are if you're not sure (lest a favourite toy suddenly becomes incomplete or inoperable). Bundle the small piece toys – like Lego blocks or beads – into Ziploc bags or small plastic containers with lids.



Remember that toys need some consideration when packing. Make sure they're protected and insulated against potential water damage and other mishaps—just like other possessions and items. While toys may not seem meaningful in the grand scheme of things, they mean a lot to kids.



Finally, if there is a favourite that is truly precious, it might be advisable to take it into the car with the child, to help keep them busy and calm during the move.



About Ferguson Moving and Storage

Established in 1916, Ferguson Moving & Storage is one of the oldest and most reputable companies in Canada. Since its inception, the company has provided clients with the best in business moving and storage services. With no hidden charges and all-inclusive quotes, Ferguson Moving & Storage takes special pride in the integrity of their business.



