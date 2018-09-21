Vancouver Moving Company Celebrates 95% Approval Rating

North Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2018 --Checking consumer reviews has become common practice when it comes to locating trusted vendors. That's why Ferguson is proud to have a 95% approval rating from Home Stars. For more information, go to: https://www.fergusonmoving.com/.



Looking for a Vancouver moving company can be tough. With such a glut of choice, from established long-distance haulers with big, shiny branded haulers to a couple of guys and a van, finding a mover that meets both a homeowner's needs and budget can be a challenge.



Since 1916, Ferguson Moving and Storage has gone above and beyond conventional moving practices. After those first few years of business, their focus widened from warehouse-style storage to include moving services for homes and offices. As a Vancouver moving company, Ferguson Moving & Storage has distinguished itself through a unique concierge-style service, which involves taking over the tedious chores from their client to-do lists.



This approach has made Ferguson one of the go-to choices for moving and storage in Vancouver and earned a 95% approval rating on Home Stars. The overall ratings, which assess reputation and responsiveness among other factors, came from over 437 reviewers and helped distinguish Ferguson as a 6-time winner in the "best of" category on the website.



To learn more about Ferguson's services and offerings, call 604-922-2212 to speak with a moving manager. Besides putting together a quote, they will help put together a moving plan based around individual needs and expectations. Learn more about how these professionals are working to "lift expectations."



About Ferguson Moving & Storage

Established in 1916, Ferguson Moving & Storage is one of the oldest and most reputable companies in Canada. Since its inception, the company has provided clients with the best in business moving and storage services. With no hidden charges and all-inclusive quotes, Ferguson Moving & Storage takes special pride in the integrity of their business.



For additional information regarding the types of services offered, please visit https://www.fergusonmoving.com/ or call at 604-922-2212.



Ferguson Moving and Storage

Lorne MacInnes

Phone: 604-922-2212

Company Website: https://www.fergusonmoving.com/