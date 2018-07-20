Vancouver Moving Company Launches New Website

North Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2018 --For those who haven't visited fergusonmoving.com in a while, there's been a change. Vancouver's most historic moving company has recently launched a brand new look with an intuitive user design that highlights many of the benefits and offerings. For more, go to: https://www.fergusonmoving.com/



Brand-wise, the company has departed from its traditional blue and white in favour of a chic yellow, grey, and black colour scheme. All service offerings can now be accessed via a hamburger style drop-down menu. There's also a convenient new quick quote form for those moving from city-to-city.



While the team at Ferguson Moving & Storage still offer the same great services they always did, managers and team members alike are hopeful that the new website will make it easier for more people to learn about all their great service and product offerings, such as packing and box services.



To visit the new website and learn more about the services that have distinguished Ferguson Moving & Storage as Vancouver's longest-running moving company, check out their new YouTube video. Then call 604-922-2212 to ask questions or request a free moving estimate.



About Ferguson Moving & Storage

Established in 1916, Ferguson Moving & Storage is one of the oldest and most reputable companies in Canada. Since its inception, the company has provided clients with the best in business moving and storage services. With no hidden charges and all-inclusive quotes, Ferguson Moving & Storage takes special pride in the integrity of their business. For additional information regarding the types of services offered, please visit https://www.fergusonmoving.com/ or call at 604-922-2212.



Ferguson Moving and Storage

Lorne MacInnes

Phone: 604-922-2212

Company Website: https://www.fergusonmoving.com/