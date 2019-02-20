Vancouver Moving Company Offers Premium Long-Distance Service

North Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2019 --As a Vancouver moving company, Ferguson Moving & Storage is available for long-distance moves across Canada. Along with the same thoughtful, professional service patrons have come to expect locally, Ferguson now also assigns a special rep to handle the planning and logistics of long-distance moves. For more, go to: https://www.fergusonmoving.com/canada-movers/



Moving long distance is an uncommon experience and the average homeowner often won't know what's required during the planning process. An experienced rep, along with Ferguson's full suite of moving and storage services, can ease and expedite the process. For example, Ferguson's industry-leading heated container storage, packing services, and inventory tagging system makes it easy to track property door-to-door.



The rep will work alongside clients to create a moving strategy that fits their individual schedule. Since secure container storage is part of Ferguson's service menu, there is flexibility for where your belongings stay during extended waits between the closing date and move-in, and at other times prior to delivery.



Pricing for long-distance moves within Canada is based on the distance from origin to destination, as well as the weight of the items being moved. On moving day, Ferguson's moving crew will pick up the items from the homeowner's location and:



1. Deliver them directly, OR

2. Store them in our heated container storage facility until the shipment is ready to leave for its destination.



Those are the basics. For more details about how Ferguson Moving & Storage can assist with a long-distance move in Canada, please call 1-866-488-2212. An agent will be able to provide details and create a full moving plan that suits you.



About Ferguson Moving & Storage

Established in 1916, Ferguson Moving & Storage is one of the oldest and most reputable moving companies in Canada. Since its inception, the company has provided clients with the best in business moving and storage services. With no hidden charges and all-inclusive quotes, Ferguson Moving & Storage takes special pride in the integrity of their business. For additional information regarding the types of services offered, please visit https://www.fergusonmoving.com/ or call at 604-922-2212.



