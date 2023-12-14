Vancouver on-Site Document Scanning Service Shreds Competition

Burnaby, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2023 --There are several reasons to have Micro Com Systems scan boxes of irreplaceable business records. What happens next? Well, for starters, be prepared for a significant increase in efficiency and customer service offered to clients. For more, go to https://www.microcomsys.com/shredding-its-what-all-the-cool-kids-are-doing/



Imagine fielding a call from the Perkins Group wanting a copy of the invoice sent to them in 2017, most likely requested by an auditor. Instead of stalling while someone skulks off to the warehouse to look through multiple file boxes, imagine locating the requested item with only a few keystrokes on the computer and emailing it off.



What about the actual paper files you sent to us for scanning? Good question. Over the decades, Micro Com has evolved rules to benefit clients and team members. Every client receives a 90-day window during which they are encouraged to examine the digital files for quality, completeness, metadata accuracy, and legibility. Micro Com employs a highly skilled and experienced team, but human errors can happen. Micro Com's team is happy to make things right if anything that requires correction is discovered.



After three months expire, Micro Com requests permission to delete the client's digital files from servers. A written agreement to return or shred paper files is also requested. Most clients elect to have sensitive documents securely shredded on-site. Micro Com works with an exceptional company that provides this service. Their purpose-built trucks can digest roughly 300 banker boxes per trip.



Document Scanning & Shredding Services in Vancouver



After the process, every client receives a certificate of confidential destruction. With newly freed warehouse space, the ninety-day inspection cycle starts again, with freshly emptied boxes reused for new clients ready to digitize sensitive business records and take back valuable Vancouver real estate.

About Micro Com Systems

Since 1975, Micro Com Systems has been providing local businesses with Document Management Solutions. Their list of products and services include: Document Imaging & Management, Archival & Book Scanning, Medical Imaging, OCR, Large Format Scanning, Microfilm Scanning, Aperture Card Scanning, Enterprise Report Management (ERM), High Speed Printing, Capture Software, and Capture Equipment.



