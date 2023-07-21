Vancouver Persian Area Rug Cleaning: Tips on Hiring a Professional Cleaner

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2023 --At Angelo's FabriClean, carpet cleaning isn't a one-size-fits-all approach. Certain rugs require special treatment and techniques to preserve their integrity and enhance their beauty. As a team that offers Vancouver Persian Area Rug Cleaning , the technicians at Angelo's explain their specialized approach. For more, go to https://www.inhomecleaning.ca/area-rugs



For over 30 years, the team at Angelo's has worked with all types of area rugs, providing expert maintenance, deep cleaning, and even light repairs. For the most valuable Persian rugs, the team specializes in traditional hand washing methods and even utilizes their own unique shampoo formulas, which contain no harsh chemicals that can impact the knotting and costly dyes used in Persian area rugs, which can cost upwards of $5000.



As luxury homewares since 500 B.C.E., Persian rugs are authentically hand-knotted by artisans on wool foundations. Some artists may also use more luxurious silk and cotton—but the craftmanship and bold colouring are what always distinguish heirloom quality textiles. The challenge is that the knotted weave means these rugs are prone to collecting and trapping dirt, grime, and allergens, particularly in areas with heavy foot traffic. Vacuum too often, and the particles trapped in the weave will start to fray the fibres. Harsh detergents will dull the colours—it's a costly mistake that can shorten the life of the rug.



Without proper knowledge of cleaning Persian rugs, it's best not to engage in trial and error. Repair is not always possible. That's why the qualified and dedicated technicians at Angelo's FabriClean, work to inspect every rug individually before any cleaning takes place.



Depending on colours, composition, and cleaning needs, Angelo's technicians will apply various washing and cleaning techniques, including traditional hand washing. Additional treatments may include stain-resistant protective coating, re-fringing, re-binding and re-surging, re-padding, re-weaving, and repair.



Regular cleaning is necessary to preserve the integrity and beauty of Persian area rugs. Over time, dirt and sunlight can cause the colours to fade and the tightly woven fibres to relax. Regular rug cleaning and maintenance can help prevent this and extend the life and value of these cherished keepsakes.



The team at Angelo's FabriClean understands every rug is made differently and needs to be treated individually. Through expert cleaning services, technicians can restore the beauty of an area rug and extend the life and value of an investment.



Freshly cleaned area rugs will feel cleaner and smell fresher, with colours that appear more vibrant and beautiful. Click here to request a quote and schedule offers for Vancouver Persian Area Rug Cleaning anywhere across the lower mainland.



About the Company



Angelo's FabriClean is a premier carpet and upholstery cleaning company in the Greater Vancouver and Lower Mainland area, offering carpet, area rug, upholstery, and mattress cleaning services. Angelo's is owned and operated by a close-knit family that pays special attention to customer satisfaction and excellent service. It is 100% Canadian, with over a quarter-century of experience in in-house cleaning and care. Their Vancouver carpet cleaners are trained and certified, arriving fully equipped to clean at the client's convenience. Angelo's FabriClean uses state-of-the-art equipment, as well as top-of-the-line cleaning products. For more information, visit https://www.inhomecleaning.ca/ or call (604) 421-1855.



Angelo's FabriClean

Angelo Di Pomponio

angelosfabriclean@shaw.ca

Company Website: https://www.inhomecleaning.ca/