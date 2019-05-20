Vancouver Personal Injury Lawyers Share 50-Year History of Representing Car Accidents Victims

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2019 --As one of Vancouver's longest running law firms to specialize exclusively in helping victims of car accidents, the personal injury lawyers in Vancouver at Simpson Thomas & Associates and its predecessor, Simpson & Company, have been helping victims for 50 years, even before ICBC was established in 1973. Bernie Simpson's vision to focus his personal injury practice to helping victims of car accidents is one shared by founding partner Anthony Thomas. Under their mentorship, the Associates at Simpson Thomas & Associates have become experts in the field of ICBC claims, especially in catastrophic brain injury cases.



As experienced ICBC lawyers in Vancouver, the team members at Simpson, Thomas & Associates understand how a brain injury or spinal cord injury can impact victims throughout their lives.



The firm of Simpson, Thomas & Associates is proud to celebrate 50 years of success in the Vancouver community. As a team, they continue to build on a reputation of providing quality service and take great pride and satisfaction in settling claims related to traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, and more, helping accident victims rebuild their lives. People involved in serious accidents need guidance from those who understand potential long-term impacts, and the firm has gathered many testimonials, including this one from a client who was awarded a tax-free structured settlement after her daughter suffered a severe brain injury in a catastrophic car accident:



"My severely brain damaged daughter received over $5 million through a tax-free structured settlement. Simpson Thomas & Associates' professional legal team, headed by Anthony Thomas, put the client as priority and handled all our problems with high efficiency. Choosing this law firm is definitely a wise decision. We appreciate Simpson Thomas & Associates from our heart."



Anyone who has been catastrophically injured in a car accident is strongly advised to seek legal representation. Working with a personal injury lawyer in Vancouver not only delivers the potential for greater benefits and compensation, a skilled litigator can also expedite the medical intervention and rehabilitation needed to maximizing recovery and adaptation to life post-injury.



