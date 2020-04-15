Vancouver Realtor Provides Overview of COVID-19 Infects

West Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2020 --2020 started strong for the real estate market. As a realtor in West Vancouver, Amir Miri saw overall March sales up an average of 46.1% year over year. More significantly, properties in the luxury market started to move. The combination of a lower benchmark interest rate and proposed changes to the stress test was enough to stimulate interest, and despite social distancing and safety protocols, houses have continued to sell--with a little caution and ingenuity. For more, go to https://www.amirmiri.com/covid-19



There's no doubt that COVID-19 will gradually infect the real estate market. The economic impact of social distancing protocols is undeniable. There may be motivated buyers who are unable to secure financing. More significantly, fewer people are looking for a home. All this leaves potential buyers in a very good position.



While open houses and general viewings have been canceled on the recommendation of the Greater Vancouver Real Estate Board, private viewings can still be scheduled with Amir Miri. However, strict protocols are in place for the safety of all parties. These include thoroughly understanding the listing and floorplan before setting up a viewing:



? Viewing the MLS listing in full

? Reviewing and understanding the strata plan (if applicable)

? Checking the floor plan

? Familiarizing yourself with the location of the building beforehand

? Providing questions before the viewing



During the viewing, visitors are requested to adhere to these guidelines:



? Nothing in the home should be touched

? Bathrooms cannot be used

? Realtors in protective gear will open door/lights as required

? Protective gear must be worn

? Physical distancing protocols of 6ft between visitors and the realtor must be observed at all times.



While Vancouver's market won't be immune to the effects of COVID-19, there are still buyers ready to invest. An expert negotiator with a commitment to incomparable service, Amir Miri offers his expertise to buyers and sellers in West Vancouver, North Vancouver, the Vancouver Westside, and the downtown core. Schedule a consultation at 604-657-5030 or amir@amirmiri.com.



About Amir

Amir's positivity and commitment to incomparable service are evident in more than just his smile; his track record is proof of his expertise. By taking the time to understand his client's needs and goals, this West Vancouver realtor comes up with actionable strategies that leverage topnotch negotiation skills to broker the best deals possible. From first-time home buyers to property investors, Amir provides expert guidance and personalized solutions.



