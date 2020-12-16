Vancouver Renovations Company Publishes a Simple House Renovation Guide

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2020 --When it's time to renovate a home, it's typical to experience a variety of emotions—excitement, concern, anticipation, trepidation. A little planning can go a long way in streamlining the process and reducing the stress associated with undertaking renovations. As a company that brings home renovations to life, VanCan Contracting has published a simple preparation guide to realize professional partners. For more, go to https://vancancontracting.ca/simple-guide-for-renovating-a-house-in-vancouver-bc/



Setting up a schedule helps



Setting up a schedule for a home renovation is the best way to outline and monitor every step in the process, making sure everything is completed to satisfaction and on schedule. Specifics will vary depending on the project, so make sure to get feedback from any designers and contractors involved in the project.



Step 1: Planning



Before starting the project, there are several considerations. Besides checking structural stability, it's necessary to learn about the grants/tax concessions; acquire statutory consents; meet a contractor to make plans before solidifying a budget.



Step 2: Demolition



Before construction, some elements may need to be demolished and carted away. Damp may need to be cleaned up.



Step 3: Major Building Work



The next step is major construction. This consists of work behind the walls or beneath the floors. Electrical followed by plumbing should be done sequentially, which means kitchens and bathrooms at done at the same time.



The next steps include framing, drywall, and paint, followed by fixed flooring, decorating, and fixture installations—cabinets, doors, window followed by carpets and laminate. Finally, it's time for trim and finish work.



Budgeting



Contractors will be necessary to handle the majority of home renovation work. To meet budgeting goals, it's important to discuss labor fees and material costs upfront. An Excel document may be useful. Remember to reserve approximately 10-20% of the budget as a contingency fund. Home renovations can be pricey, particularly if there are unexpected expenses.



Home Renovation Insurance



Changes to a property can potentially impact insurance rates. Ensure the property insurer is kept updated and liability insurance is available in case a contractor is injured on the property. It's also advisable to notify the insurance broker about any of the following six items:



- swimming pools/trampolines

- roof updates

- windows and doors

- basement finishing

- remodeling the kitchen decks and porches

- and adding a bathroom.



While home renovation is always a big task, a little preparation can ensure the ideal project is realized on time and within budget. To learn more about renovation and remodeling services in Vancouver, contact VanCan Contracting at 604-445-3829 or info@vancancontracting.ca



About VanCan Contracting

VanCan Contracting in Vancouver offers renovation and remodeling services for homes and commercial properties in Greater Vancouver, including Vancouver, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Richmond, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Surrey, New Westminster, Port Moody, White Rock, Langley, Maple Ridge, White Rock and surrounding areas



For more information, go to https://vancancontracting.ca/ or call 604-445-3829



Antonio

604-445-3829

Company Website: https://vancancontracting.ca/