Vancouver Residential Fencing Contractor Offers Advice on Sprucing Up Metal Fences

QS Fencing Ltd, a Vancouver residential fencing contractor, receives a lot of queries on how to care for beautiful metal fences. Generally, metal fences made out of substances like aluminum or steel are low maintenance and easy to keep, but periodically tidying them up will extend the beauty and longevity of this investment.



To get started, fill a bucket with warm water and add some mild detergent. With the bucket of warm soapy water, use a soft bristle scrub brush for a general clean-up, while applying extra pressure to spot clean any areas that require more attention. Rinse the fence with a hose afterward to remove any traces of detergent.



Once the fence is clean, it's important to check for rust. This is easier to do after cleaning than before. Any rust found should be scrubbed away using a piece of sandpaper, then washed and rinsed again.



If the fence is painted, be sure to have some primer and matching paint on hand to cover any these patches once they are cleaned and dried.



Remember, it's important to clean a metal fence and conduct spot checks for rust or other problems at least once a year. However, residential fencing can be cleaned as often as needed in order to keep it looking beautiful. The more often a fence is cleaned, the easier it becomes to spot and correct potential problems.



