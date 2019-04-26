Vancouver Residential Fencing Team Offers Advice on Getting the Right Look for a Home

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2019 --It's spring in Vancouver. That means there are oh-so many homes for sale. To many perspective buyers, "curb appeal" is a big draw when looking at homes. Curb appeal basically refers to the exterior attracting factor, and fencing plays a significant role in this. To help prospective sellers and homeowners spruce-up, the team at QS Fencing have just released a blog about choosing the right fence for a home. For more, go to: http://www.qsfencing.ca/blog/



The article begins by noting that the right fence must fit with a homeowner's property, family, and lifestyle. For example, "is the fence meant to keep kids and pets contained? Increase privacy? Boost property value through curb appeal? How much will it cost to maintain? Repair? Replace?"



Prioritize your needs, advises the article. "A person who wants a view-blocking privacy fence might need to compromise with a beautiful aluminum picket-style fence if the objective is to boost curb appeal. Another terrific option could be an aluminum fence, which is a sturdy fence that gives a yard a classy, open look."



If safety is the main concern, for children or pets, then the fence must be designed with containment in mind. Consider their jumping, climbing, or digging abilities and opt for a fence that will meet these needs. Additionally, maintenance is always a consideration. "Aluminum or vinyl fencing requires less upkeep, painting, and repair. However, repairing or replacing a section of vinyl or aluminum can be more expensive."



Homeowners considering the potential of adding a fence to their property should discuss options with a good residential fencing company. These experts will often be willing to discuss different needs and come up with beautiful fencing solutions for the home and yard.



