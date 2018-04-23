Vancouver Royal Limo Service: Spring Special

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2018 --Spring time in Vancouver is perhaps the best time to venture outdoors. There are all types of activities planned both in and around Vancouver for both adults and children. To make it easier for the locals and tourists to get around, Vancouver Limo is once again offering its luxury transportation services 24/7 until summer.



Starting this weekend is the Tsawwassen Carnival which features wild rides, games and ample food. For those wanting something more sedate, a visit to the BMO theatre is recommended. Me and You is playing until May 6, 2018. The story is about two sisters who go through life as friends and sometimes as enemies. Then there is the 'You've Got Male playing at the Pal studio theatre which looks at the comical aspects of online dating.



If like Music, Roy Woods is playing at the Vogue Theatre and the world famous Irish Dance group, River dance will be performing at the Queen Elizabeth Theater. Other musical works in the city include the Music of Brahms and Sibelius at the Chan center where Esther Yoo performs the extraordinary Violin Concerto.



Metro theater also presents Shakespeare in Hollywood which is a must for the book fans. At the Clutch you can catch "World without Us' who showcases a piece on the end of humanity and what comes after that.



For those into fashion, there is the 2018 Kpu Fashion Show at Kwantlen Street in Richmond which will feature the latest in spring apparel. At the Vancouver Convention will be the Vancouver Tattoo and Culture show on April 20-22, where you will get to meet over 150 artists with a variety of dazzling hand skills.



If you think you are smart, then on April 20, will be the After Hours at Vancouver Aquarium. Here you will get a chance to test your aquatic knowledge and grab a beer at the same time.



Vancouver has become a busy city with congested roads and limited parking facilities.



For the past 2 decades, Vancouver Royal Limo Service has maintained an excellent reputation when it comes to providing luxury transportation to the public. Limo Vancouver has a policy of matching all offers and is guaranteeing a safe and luxury ride to all customers.



