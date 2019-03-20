Vancouver Rug Cleaner Reveals Why Spring Cleaning Is a Necessity

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2019 --Spring-cleaning is often portrayed as a charming chore where people dust, organize, and air big-ticket household items. But it's the conditions of the carpets, which have captured all the bacteria, pollen, dead skin and dust tracked in over the winter, that should really be a concern, warns a new blog published by the team at Angelo's FabriClean. For more, go to: http://www.inhomecleaning.ca/blog/why-you-really-need-to-spring-clean-your-carpets



Carpets that look nice and smell fresh aren't the big concern. Dirty carpeting can be harmful to a person's health. While there's a potential for bacterial infection, allergies are a more common problem. Pollen and dust can cause respiratory issues, and an uncleaned carpet can become a reservoir of allergens that get kicked up into the air whenever someone walks across a room.



Shockingly, the average indoor carpet or rug is about 4000 times dirtier than a toilet seat, and can have as much as 200,000 bacteria on it per square inch. Add other factors like skin cells, human hair and pet hair, and it's obvious why spring cleaning has to include rugs and carpets.



Regular vacuuming can help deal with the problem, but it's not always enough. While vacuuming once a week is recommended to keep these things under control, a good deep cleaning by a professional carpet cleaner once a year has a significant impact on the state of the carpets inside the home.



While good maintenance and proper carpet cleaning can assist with the longevity and appearance of carpets and area rugs, the most important aspect remains human health. With high-powered industrial-strength equipment along with potent, eco-friendly cleanser, the professional carpet cleaning technicians at Angelo's deliver a deep-down rug cleaning service that will leave people breathing easier.



