Vancouver Rug Cleaner Shares Persian Rug Care Advice

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2018 --As a Vancouver rug cleaner, the team at Angelo's Carpet Cleaning specialize in cleaning unique and antiquated rugs, including beautiful Persian Rugs.



It doesn't matter if homeowners enforce a strict no-shoes policy or only use the best, most gentle vacuum cleaners. Over time, some damage is inevitable. Old age affects everything, and rugs can be subjected to intense wear and tear. As experienced carpet care technicians, the team at Angelo's can not only help clean and treat spots and stains—they can provide repair services, actively extending the life of a rug.



It should be noted that there are ways to minimize the damage and extend the life of a Persian rug, which can delay the need for a rug cleaning professional:



- Use a carpet pad or cushion under the rug to reduce wear & tear

- Vacuum both sides of the rug

- Attend to spills immediately

- Rotate rugs every year



Persian Rugs are often handmade and made of materials like wool, pure silk, cotton, or jute. The knotting process used to create these handmade carpets can make them heavy and difficult to clean. A cleaner should consider the material for the rug in order to determine the best and safest solvents to apply.



When professional rug cleaners are required, Angleo's FabriClean is equipped to handle nearly any kind of situation. With a wide range of washing and cleaning techniques, they can attend to all types of Persian and Oriental rugs, as well as the domestic variety.



Angelo's offers free pickup and delivery for most area rugs, and offer services such as re-fringing and re-padding, as well as repair and re-weaving when the damage is more extensive.



To learn more about cleaning Persian carpets as well as other types of area rugs, contact Angelo's FabriClean today.



About Angelo's FabriClean

Angelo's FabriClean is a premier carpet and upholstery cleaning company in the Greater Vancouver and Lower Mainland area, offering carpet, area rug, upholstery, and mattress cleaning services. Angelo's is owned and operated by a close-knit family that pays special attention to customer satisfaction and excellent service. It is 100% Canadian, with over a quarter century of experience in in-house cleaning and care. Their technicians are trained and certified, arriving fully equipped to perform the cleaning at the client's convenience. Angelo's FabriClean uses state-of-the-art equipment, as well as top-of-the-line cleaning products.



For more information, log on to http://www.inhomecleaning.ca/ or call 604-421-1855.



Angelo's FabriClean

Angelo Di Pomponio

angelosfabriclean@shaw.ca

Company Website: http://www.inhomecleaning.ca/