Vancouver Skin Care Doctor Suggests Cleansing Solution for Oily Summer Skin

A major key to healthy skin is following a simple cleansing routine. As most people know, the skin produces natural oil, which acts as a barrier to protect the skin. As a tendency, people tend to scrub and wash off this natural oil, which leads to clogged pores and breakouts.



Dr. Kamani would highly recommend Clarisonic cleansing devices like the Mia Fit, which is easy to travel with, together with SkinCeuticals.



The Clarisonic was originally developed for skin care professionals to use during treatment. And it quickly became the #1 cleansing brush recommended by leading dermatologists, aestheticians and spa professionals.



Rather than rotating or scrubbing, the device relies on sonic technology, oscillating at a frequency that produces over 300 movements per second. The resulting flexing action created between the outer and inner brushes works to loosen dirt and oil, removing deep-seated impurities from pores and priming skin to better absorb topical treatments. In fact, clinical results have shown increased product absorption and six times better removal of makeup, dirt, and oil than washing with hands alone.



"Clients who use the Clarisonic from our office have reported smoother, healthier skin," says Dr. Kamani. "With consistent use, it minimizes the appearance of fines lines and pores. Over time, skin will start to absorb skin care products better—and the device is gentle enough for you to use every day."



About Dr. Roz Kamani

Dr. Roz Kamani has been a respected expert in Medical Aesthetics for over thirteen years. Her Kitsilano based skin care clinic offers many sought-after treatments and procedures, such as Botox to treat facial and neck wrinkles, injectable dermal fillers for facial contouring, as well as volume enhancement and non-surgical facelifts. Dr. Kamani is recognized as one of Vancouver's premier Botox specialists and has advanced training in Medical Aesthetics.



