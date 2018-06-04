Vancouver Skincare Doctor Now Offers Oraser Cellulite Control by ZO Skin Health

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2018 --For those looking for a proven solution for summertime-smooth hips, thighs, and buttocks, Dr. Roz Kamani now offers Oraser Cellulite Control by ZO Skin Health at her Vancouver-based skincare clinic in Kitsilano. With a breakthrough blend of ingredients, this topical works around the clock to reduce visible signs of cellulite.



"All products from ZO Skin Health are based on clinically proven formulas," explains Dr. Kamani. "These products bridge the gap between therapeutic treatments and daily care. That's why they're often recommended by doctors for post-procedure care in the medical aesthetics industry. These products are highly effective and allow anyone to experience continuously healthy skin regardless of their age, ethnicity, or unique skin condition."



Benefits of Oraser Cellulite Control



- Smooths skin and helps diminish "orange peel" appearance

- Provides a slimming and toning effect

- Restores hydration



By improving the circulation of blood, Oraser Cellulite Control reduces the appearance of skin blemishes, leading to clearer, more beautiful skin. Regular use increases production of new collagen, which helps make skin firm and taut. Increased collagen also improves skin structure, enabling it to stretch. This minimizes the appearance of cellulite and many other imperfections.



"For best results, use twice daily—morning and night—on clean, dry skin," says Dr. Kamani. "Just apply liberally to any parts of the body with cellulite, as well as the surrounding areas, especially the hips, thighs, and buttocks."



