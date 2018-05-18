Vancouver Storage Containers by Ferguson Moving

North Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2018 --Ferguson Moving & Storage offers moveable, transportable storage containers. For those who need to store household or office belongings for any period of time, these containers are an alternative to loading, driving to a storage facility, unloading, and going back again.



The containers used by Ferguson Moving & Storage are specially built for household belongings. Moreover, they bring their portable Vancouver storage containers right to the location. Unlike some containers, these storage containers aren't damp inside—and weren't used to ship car parts from another part of the world.



When the container is full, it is transported to a specially heated and controlled storage facility. The facility is monitored, secure, insured and pest free—all belongings are kept separately in their own box. When it's time to retrieve your belongings, they will be delivered right to your location.



Perks of Ferguson Storage:



- Moving and storage containers are 512 cubic feet, over twice the size of the 252 cubic feet used by competitors



- Blankets are provided to guard against nicks and scratches



- Besides blankets, Ferguson Moving & Storage provides furniture blanket protection (ask for insurance details)



- The storage containers can be placed near a vehicle for a nominal container forklift fee



- Labour is available with a reservation to assist with searching for items



- Load-balancing features reduces the risk of breakage during transport



- A+ member of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) since 1957



- Vancouver-based storage insurance is optional



