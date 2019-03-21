Vancouver to Whistler Limo - Spring Break Special

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2019 --Spring break in Whistler is an annual tradition. Students and families all over the Lower Mainland make this annual trip to enjoy the sounds and scenes of Whistler, one last time before winter finally ends. And each year Whistler does not fail to impress.



Snow, skiing and sunshine - Whistler has it all at this time of the year. Whistler is rated as one of the top ski destinations in North America. Spring breakers can enjoy thousands of acres of pristine white terrain to ski and that is just the beginning.



This year Whistler is offering several spring break packages. That will permit the tourist to stay longer and also save at the same time. This year the spring break package offers the legendary slopes of Blackcomb with an inclusive stay at the Grand Fairmont Chateau. Besides the skiing experience, the tourists will be able to enjoy the nightly entertainment, indulge in spa treatment and experience some of the finest cuisine in the Lower Mainland.



Other things that will be going on in and around Whistler for the spring breakers include the Mountain Salmon Bake via ATV, family snowmobile adventures and photography.



During spring break there is also the Whistler Nature camp for children between 6-10 years old. This unique program educates children about Whistler's unique and exotic fauna and flora. The program tries to foster an understanding how nonliving and living things interconnect with each other. After a few indoor informal classes, the majority of time is spent outdoors, regardless of the weather; so parents are encouraged to make sure that they do provide their kids with decent warm clothing and a pair of boots.



For those who cannot afford to stay at the pricy Grand Fairmont, there are many other types of accommodation to suit all budgets. Because of the large number of people who will be arriving for spring break, it is highly recommended that you book your hotel ahead of time.



Whistler is located just 79 miles north of Vancouver or about a 90 minute drive. Some people may want to drive to Whistler. Other ways to get to Whistler include a bus service that runs from downtown Vancouver.



Royal Limo is offering special rates for Vancouver to Whistler rides for the entire spring break week. The company will also be offering stops along the way for people who are inclined to take photographs. The biggest advantage of traveling in a private luxury limo is that you have the convenience of traveling when you want and you can carry all your ski supplies with you.



