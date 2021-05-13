Vancouver Translation Agency Launches Services Tailored to Up-and-Coming Business Sectors

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/13/2021 --Communication is key in any business, especially for those doing business internationally. As a language translator with almost 20 years of experience, APlus Translations in Vancouver has access to over 100 translators working with global brands. To cater to companies looking for language translation in up-and-coming sectors like cryptocurrency, online gambling, and green energy, the company has recruited language talent with insight into all these industries. For more, go to http://www.aplustranslations.com/en/renewable-green-energy-translation-localization-services/



APlus Translations in Vancouver consists of a core team of 3 project managers and a network of over 100 translators around the globe. As a company, they've built long-standing collaborations with many clients including the likes of Thule Inc., Electronic Arts, Take 2, Ipsos Reid, and SBHHI.



There is no doubt there has been a global shift in the knowledge base necessary for translation services. More companies are specializing in online—businesses, especially in the wake of COVID. The green sector is another area seeing tremendous growth. Translating authentically and accurately for these brands requires translators who not only understand the language—but also the industries.



The global team of translators at APlus Translations in Vancouver is more than freelancers. They are native-language speakers and team members with long-lasting collaborations who understand the industries clients represent.



Due to the vast network of professional freelance translators, APlus Translations in Vancouver offers a scalable team with flexibility regarding pricing, scheduling, and capacity.



Ask about translations, copywriting, editing, proofreading, transcriptions, desktop publishing, and other specializations in 47 languages.



Learn more about hiring a translation agency.



About APlus Translations

Founded in 2002, APlus Translations aims to provide a highly personalized, flexible translation service for businesses and clients. Their business has primarily grown through referrals and recommendations, and today they have access to an extensive network of translators that allows them to offer over 47 languages to their clients.



